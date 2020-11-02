Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Permanently Changes Its Entire Annual Calendar Because Of COVID-19

For years, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has added new inductions on a regular yearly schedule. In the fall, the people behind the Hall Of Fame announce the nominations for the next year’s inclusions. At the beginning of the year they unveil the list of artists being inducted into the hall. Then, in the spring, there’s the grand all-star induction ceremony. That’s how things were, anyway. But this year, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone’s plans. Like everyone else, the Hall Of Fame has been forced to adjust on the fly. But now we know that the Hall Of Fame’s adjustments will be permanent.

This year’s Hall Of Fame induction — in which Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, and others will join the Hall Of Fame — was originally set to happen in May at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium. In July, the Hall Of Fame announced that it would instead hold a virtual induction ceremony. That’ll happen this weekend on HBO, and it’ll feature luminaries like Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop, and St. Vincent. And now Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, announces that the Hall Of Fame’s whole schedule has permanently changed:

We moved the timing of the ceremony. We’re going to move the ceremony permanently so it’s in the fall of each year because of COVID. We’re also moving the nomination process. Normally, the nomination process starts in September, we announce the nominees in October, and then we announce the inductees in January. This time the nomination meetings will happen in January, so we’ll announce the nominees in February and start that voting process then.

It seems like the Hall Of Fame is making the change in hope of holding an in-person induction ceremony next year. Peresman says that the Hall is “hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again.” This year’s induction ceremony goes down 11/7, and it’ll begin at 7PM on HBO and HBO Max.