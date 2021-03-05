Mitski – “The Baddy Man”

Mitski’s last album was called Be The Cowboy. But she’s really the cowboy on new song “The Baddy Man,” from her companion soundtrack to the upcoming graphic novel This Is Where We Fall by writer Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent Kings. The comic is a sci-fi Western, and Mitski goes full country on “The Baddy Man.”

“It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book,” Mitski says. “It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

We haven’t heard a lot from Mitski since Be The Cowboy, especially with her Twitter account deactivated. Last year, she contributed “Cop Car” to the star-studded The Turning soundtrack and featured on Allie X’s “Susie Save Your Love.” But soon, we’ll have a whole new collection of Mitski music, and you can listen to “The Baddy Man” below.

This Is Where We Fall is out 3/9 via Z2 Comics. Pre-order it (and Mitski’s soundtrack) here.