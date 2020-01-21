Mitski – “Cop Car”

For many years, Mitski has been performing a song called “Cop Car.” Now a studio recording is finally out in the world. So although it’s technically the first new Mitski original since 2018’s Be The Cowboy, the song itself is actually quite old. (Mitski also released a cover of Bleachers’ “Let’s Get Married” last March.)

“Cop Car” is the latest single from the soundtrack for The Turning, director Floria Sigismondi’s movie adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn Of The Screw, for which producers Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman sought to create a dark ’90s aesthetic. Quite a few songs from the soundtrack have seen release already, including highlights from Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, and Empress Of. Now that we’ve reached release week, we’re also getting Mitski’s contribution, a heavy, discordant rocker that sounds like tension boiling over. As the song reaches one of several noisy climaxes, her mantra becomes, “I will never die!”

Listen below.

The Turning soundtrack is out 1/24 on KRO Records/Sony Music Masterworks. The movie hits theaters the same day.