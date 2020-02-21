Allie X – “Susie Save Your Love” (Feat. Mitski)

Mitski has teamed up with Allie X for “Susie Save Your Love,” a song off of the Canadian pop singer’s new album Cape God. Mitski co-wrote the song and sings on it. In a Pitchfork feature last year, Mitski revealed that she was working as a songwriter-for-hire with Allie X, and the editors’ notes on Apple Music, Allie X explains how the collaboration came about:

I discovered Mitski’s music a couple of years ago and was instantly smitten. She has such a singular voice — it was so authentic, so sad, so relatable. Mitski’s taking a break from the music industry at the moment—she’s not on social media, she’s not touring. And so when I asked her to sing on the track, she was like, ‘I love this song so much, but I’m saying no to every feature right now.’ But then one day I was flying somewhere and when I landed, there was a text from Mitski saying, ‘Hey, no pressure, but if you still want me to do the feature on the song, I think I would like to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, yes!’ She doesn’t really do features, so I feel very lucky. ‘Susie Save Your Love’ is a song about being in love with your best friend and she’s dating a guy you don’t like—you know he doesn’t treat her right, and you just want to scoop her up and save her.

“Susie Save Your Love” was produced by Oscar Görres (aka OzGo) and Valley Girl (Nate Campany); listen to it below.

Cape God is out today via via Twin Music.