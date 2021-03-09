London Grammar – “How Does It Feel”

Stylish Nottingham balladeers London Grammar are nearing the release of Californian Soil, their first album in four years. Today they’ve got a new single out to go along with “Baby, It’s You” and “Lose Your Head.” The new “How Does It Feel” is an upbeat spin on the London Grammar sound, keeping the sense of cinematic drama but putting a dancey skip in its step.

Here’s singer Hannah Reid with more:

I’ve always loved pop music. Some of my favorite writers and singers are female, many who are younger than me but who are absolutely smashing the pop world with amazing songs. This song started off as an experiment, and ended up being one of my favorites on the record. Along with our alternative side, this creates a light and shade on our album that I’ve always wanted to achieve.

Hear “How Does It Feel” below.

Californian Soil is out 4/16 on Ministry Of Sound/Columbia Records.