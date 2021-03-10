Jenny Owen Youngs – “Dungeons And Dragons”

We checked in on indie singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs last fall when she covered Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in the lead-up to her Night Shift EP and Blink-182’s “Dammit” for a compilation featuring 27 covers of Blink-182’s “Dammit.” Since then she’s launched a new band called L.A. Exes, and today she’s back with a new solo EP.

Echo Mountain features a smattering of original singles plus a demo and a remix. It sets a mood throughout, soft and meditative and warm, suggesting Youngs is still going strong a decade and a half into her career. The only previously unreleased track on the EP is “Dungeons And Dragons,” which Youngs says “is about using a role playing game as an early escapism tool. It’s also about the fear of turning into the worst parts of the people who raise you.” Hear that one and the rest of Echo Mountain below.

<a href="https://jennyowenyoungs.bandcamp.com/album/echo-mountain">Echo Mountain by Jenny Owen Youngs</a>

Youngs will play a ticketed livestreamed concert on 3/25 at 8PM ET.