Jenny Owen Youngs – “Dungeons And Dragons”

New Music March 10, 2021 3:29 PM By Chris DeVille

Jenny Owen Youngs – “Dungeons And Dragons”

New Music March 10, 2021 3:29 PM By Chris DeVille

We checked in on indie singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs last fall when she covered Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in the lead-up to her Night Shift EP and Blink-182’s “Dammit” for a compilation featuring 27 covers of Blink-182’s “Dammit.” Since then she’s launched a new band called L.A. Exes, and today she’s back with a new solo EP.

Echo Mountain features a smattering of original singles plus a demo and a remix. It sets a mood throughout, soft and meditative and warm, suggesting Youngs is still going strong a decade and a half into her career. The only previously unreleased track on the EP is “Dungeons And Dragons,” which Youngs says “is about using a role playing game as an early escapism tool. It’s also about the fear of turning into the worst parts of the people who raise you.” Hear that one and the rest of Echo Mountain below.

Youngs will play a ticketed livestreamed concert on 3/25 at 8PM ET.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    11 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    3 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    24 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest