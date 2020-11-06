27 Different Indie Artists Cover Blink-182’s “Dammit” On New Compilation

2020 has been a big year for Blink-182 fandom, especially among indie-rock types. There was the moment in March that a bunch of indie stars parodied the Gal Gadot “Imagine” video by singing Blink’s “I Miss You.” There was Christian Lee Hutson covering “Going Away To College.” There was August’s Dude Ranch tribute compilation — 18 different DIY artists covering the songs from Blink-182’s sophomore album. And then, of course, there was Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker steering Machine Gun Kelly toward unlikely pop-punk stardom. We may now have reached the peak of this phenomenon — a new compilation consisting of nothing but covers of Blink’s breakout hit “Dammit.”

For a long time now, indie types have been showing up on the Blink-155 podcast, a song-by-song look at the Blink discography. (That’s where Phil Elverum talked about loving Blink.) Today, Blink-155 hosts Josiah Hughes and Sam Sutherland have released the new compilation Been Here For Too Long. It’s seriously just 28 different covers of “Dammit” from former podcast guests. It’s nuts.

Antarctigo Vespucci, the duo of Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren, have done a doomy, dreamy version of “Dammit.” Lisa Prank, who was also on the Dude Ranch compilation, has done “Dammit” as warm, engaging DIY synthpop. Jenny Owen Youngs and Charlatan turn the song into a florid piano lament. “Teen Daze” do it as twinkling, Auto-Tuned insular dance music. Slow Magic transform it into tranced-out Spotify-core. A whole bunch of other people have a whole bunch of other takes on the song. You can hear them all below.

<a href="https://blink-155.bandcamp.com/album/been-here-for-too-long" target="_blank">Been Here For Too Long by Blink-155</a>

You can buy the Been Here For Too Long compilation at Bandcamp.