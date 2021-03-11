Paul McCartney released his new album McCartney III, a sequel to his 1970 solo debut McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II, in December. We named it Album Of The Week. And now, Sir Paul is announcing McCartney III Reimagined, an album of covers and remixes from a whole bunch of big names.

McCartney III Reimagined will feature Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Beck, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, Khruangbin, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Josh Homme, and more. And today, McCartney is sharing a new version of “The Kiss Of Venus” from singer, guitarist, and rapper Dominic Fike. Listen to that and check out McCartney III Reimagined‘s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Find My Way” (Feat. Beck)

02 “The Kiss Of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

03 “Pretty Boys” (Feat. Khruangbin)

04 “Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)”

05 “Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)”

06 “Seize The Day” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

07 “Slidin’ (EOB Remix)”

08 “Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)”

09 “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

10 “When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)”

11 “Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)”

12 “Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)”*

* Physical release exclusive track

McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 on Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.