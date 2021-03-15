The New Nick Jonas Album Captures The Feeling Of Sterile Quarantine Life A Little Too Well

“Nick Jonas Is On The Verge Of Something Awesome.” This was the headline when I reviewed the Jonas Brother’s self-titled solo album in 2014. My thought back then was that, buoyed by the falsetto-powered pop-R&B jam “Jealous,” Jonas was edging toward a truly fascinating career in pop music. In hindsight, I was extrapolating a lot from one endlessly listenable single — think of “Jealous” as a Muppet Babies version of Miguel’s “Adorn” — and trying to talk myself into the idea of Jonas as some kind of future pop auteur.

It hasn’t gone that way. Instead, Jonas’ music has remained perpetually on the brink — often solid, largely unmemorable adult contemporary pop that can’t quite reach transcendence. His second grownup solo LP, 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated, was a decent effort, blessed by strong Tove Lo and Ty Dolla $ign collaborations I had completely forgotten about until revisiting his career for this column. But it didn’t seem to change anyone’s life — least of all Jonas, who soon reunited with his brothers for an improbably successful grownup reboot overseen by Ryan Tedder. The nouveau JoBros wrote some very catchy songs, chief among them the #1 smash “Sucker” — think of it as an improvement upon Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” — but there was still an antisepic quality to it all. Most pop music created in the major-label trenches is product at least as much as art, but at its best, even the glossiest, most artificial material can yield ecstatic returns. We all know the rush that accompanies a great pop song. More often than not, that rush seems just beyond Jonas’ grasp.

In one sense, every album recorded since March 2020 has been a “quarantine album.” Jonas’ new Spaceman is one that tackles our collective lockdown experience head-on. “Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ It’s just completely disconnected from the world,” Jonas explained to Zane Lowe recently. “We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn’t our reality.” It’s a relatable concept, but Spaceman captures the sterile alienation of pandemic life a little too well.

Like you and almost everyone you know, Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, spent large stretches of the past year mostly stuck at home due to COVID-19. Spaceman zeroes in on various facets of that experience. On the simultaneously bouncy and floaty “2Drunk,” he ends up sloshed to oblivion out of sheer boredom while Chopra is presumably off somewhere shooting scenes. On the Frank Ocean-inspired “Death Do Us Part,” he compares his home life with Chopra to “caviar with some Pringles” — surely some kind of inside joke about their household’s domestic snacking habits — and, in a possible allusion to pandemic viewing staple The Last Dance, “MJ in the playoffs.” There are abundant songs about the glory of physical intimacy with his wife, including the exultant, sax-blasted “This Is Heaven,” which reframes life at home with a lover as a state of eternal bliss. You can see why they picked that one as a single rather than the subsequent “Sexual,” in which he confusingly boasts, “You put the ‘sex’ in sexual.”

Strewn with references to our collective experience, lead single and title track “Spaceman” is an especially vivid time capsule from a moment that is hopefully about to disappear into history. “Mask off minute I get home/ All safe now that I’m alone,” begins one verse. “And the numbers are high but we keep goin’ down/ ‘Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around,” goes another. There’s also a nod to last year’s political chaos: “They say it’s a phase, it’ll change if we vote/ And I pray that it will, but I know that it won’t.” Pop music has been designed for zoning out online for the better part of a decade now, but this song and many others on the album burrow even deeper into that lush yet detached headspace. Built from somber acoustic strums, ricocheting trap hi-hats, and a starry sky full of keyboard blips, “Spaceman” feels as dazed as a day spent hopping from one Zoom meeting to the next. A new deluxe version of the album out today ends with three “chill versions” of the songs, as if most of them weren’t already extremely chill.

At a time when pop stans increasingly demand distinct eras from their faves, Jonas’ latest is a real album experience, with a consistent sonic footprint and lyrical point of view. It’s the most confident, coherent statement yet from Jonas, with writing and production that caters to his silky vocal prowess. Working closely with Greg Kurstin and Maureen “Mozella” McDonald, he has settled into a form of synthetic lite-FM pop heavily indebted to the softest sounds of the 1980s. Because this is 2021, the album’s moody textures involve trap beats and hard-pounding synths and rippling ambient sounds, particularly at the beginning and ending of the album. Yet it’s also an environment where synthetic brass can playfully interact with squelching bass on some kind of “You Can Call Me Al” tip (“Delicious”) and the melody from Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is” is interpolated into production not so different from Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” (“Deeper Love”).

Jonas clearly has a handle on what he wants to do. But since what he wants to do is soundtrack the dentist’s office of the future, it’s hard to get excited about Spaceman despite the impeccable production and performance. Admittedly, if Justin Timberlake released this exact album right now, I’d praise him for figuring out a way to pivot gracefully from Man Of The Woods and the Trolls franchise into a less aggressively hokey middle age. There are songs here that could pass for deep cuts from the Weeknd or the 1975, but without the weirdo creative impulses and biting punk attitude that complement those artists’ deep dives into ’80s cheese. Many of them also unfortunately resemble Justin Bieber’s Changes, another sleek and miasmic album about being walled off from the world with your spouse. To his credit Jonas sounds like he’s having a lot more fun with the situation than Bieber did. But ultimately, like so many other pandemic experiences, Spaceman is the kind of fun you settle for when your options are limited.