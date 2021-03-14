Grammys 2021: Brandi Carlile Pays Tribute To John Prine

Carlile was a friend of Prine’s in life, as well as a collaborator. They performed together alongside Sturgill Simpson on Colbert in 2018, and she sang on his final album, The Tree Of Forgiveness. And tonight, in the midst of the In Memoriam montage, she sang the aforementioned “I Remember Everything.” The sequence featured several other performances. The new Bruno Mars x Anderson .Paak team-up Silk Sonic paid tribute to Little Richard, and Lionel Richie doing the same for Kenny Rogers. Later, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin played “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as the faces of fallen music industry favorites continued to flash by.

Watch Carlile’s performance below, and read our own tribute to Prine here.