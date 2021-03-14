Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish Performs “Everything I Wanted”
Because of the weirdness of the Grammys’ eligibility window, Billie Eilish’s 2019 single “Everything I Wanted” is up for a bunch of awards in 2021: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. (She already won Best Song Written For Visual Media for her theme song to the still-unreleased James Bond movie No Time To Die.) And she did “Everything I Wanted” live on the telecast tonight, accompanied by her brother FINNEAS while performing from atop a car. Watch below.
WATCH: @BillieEilish performs her #Grammy nominated song "Everything I Wanted" at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Ra2aRipAZD
