Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift Performs folklore + evermore Medley With Jack Antonoff & Aaron Dessner

News March 14, 2021 9:36 PM By Peter Helman

Taylor Swift released not one but two albums last year, folklore and evermore. Which means she’s up for a whole bunch of Grammys this year, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. And to celebrate, she played a medley of folklore‘s “cardigan” and “august” and evermore‘s “willow” during the telecast, performing from a fairytale forest set backed by her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner of the National on guitar. Watch below.

