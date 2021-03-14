Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift Performs folklore + evermore Medley With Jack Antonoff & Aaron Dessner
Taylor Swift released not one but two albums last year, folklore and evermore. Which means she’s up for a whole bunch of Grammys this year, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. And to celebrate, she played a medley of folklore‘s “cardigan” and “august” and evermore‘s “willow” during the telecast, performing from a fairytale forest set backed by her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner of the National on guitar. Watch below.
ICONIC: Taylor Swift performs a medley of her songs at the 2021 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/AGe33YtaYG
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021