Grammys 2021: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Hits Medley Culminates With Debut “WAP” Performance

It’s been a huge Grammys for Megan Thee Stallion already: She claimed Best Rap Performance for her Beyoncé collab “Savage” during the Premiere Ceremony today, then triumphed as Best New Artist during tonight’s telecast. And now she’s kept it going with a massive medley performance culminating in “WAP,” her other #1 smash collab, with prior Grammy winner Cardi B.

Megan’s set began with a quick snippet of “Body” then moved on to “Savage,” which featured piped-in Beyoncé vocals even though Bey and Jay-Z were present at the ceremony. (Beyoncé did, however, take the stage with Megan to accept the Best Rap Song award not long after the medley.) What the performance lacked in Beyoncé, it made up for in tap-dancing and the splits. Cardi then took over with her own new hit “Up” before the duo joined forces for “WAP.” It all wrapped up on a gigantic bed. Post Malone and Trevor Noah were both impressed.

Check out the big finish below.

