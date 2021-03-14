Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist

And the Best New Artist Grammy goes to: Megan Thee Stallion! The Houston rap superstar accepted her award outdoors due to COVID precautions. She recognized her fellow nominees, thanked God, her mom, her record label, and more. “It’s been a hell of a year, but we made it!” she said. Megan also won a Best Rap Performance Grammy today for her Beyoncé collab “Savage,” which is up for Record Of The Year as well.

Other nominees in the category included Phoebe Bridgers (who was shut out today despite four nominations), Chika, Ingrid Andress, D Smoke, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada (who took home a pair of trophies today).