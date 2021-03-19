Last year, young underground greats Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin got together and made the collaborative album FlySiifu’s. On the surface, they made for an odd couple. Pink Siifu is a rootless experimenter who’s spent time in a lot of cities and who makes wild, crackly music that draws on experimental music and punk rock. Fly Anakin leads the Richmond, Virginia crew Mutant Academy, and his music is more focused and straightforward. But on FlySiifu’s, a loose concept album about two clerks at a fictional record store, Siifu and Anakin found an extremely cool expansive stoner-rap common ground. And now, on a new EP, they’ve done it again.

Last month, Siifu and Anakin shared the Black Noi$e-produced track “Blame” and announced the impending release of the $mokebreak EP. The new EP sticks with the same vibe as the album, and it features a bunch of new collaborators. Rappers like Foushée, Big Kahuna OG, and YungMorpheus make contributions, as do producers like Chuck Strangers, Ohbliv, and Graymatter.

The EP has 10 tracks, which means it’s arguably not an EP at all, and it shows that Siifu and Anakin’s on-record chemistry has only deepened. On first listen, I like it even better than the album. Below, stream the EP and check out the new video for “Tha Divide,” a posse cut that also features the rappers Zeelooperz, Mavi, and Koncept Jack$on.

<a href="https://ronee.bandcamp.com/album/mokebreak-ep">$mokebreak EP by Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin</a>

The $mokebreak EP, which is also available as part of a deluxe edition of FlySiifu’s, is out now on Lex Records.