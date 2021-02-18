Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – “Blame”

Last year, two young underground rap greats teamed up for a very cool collaborative LP. On the face of it, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin don’t seem to have that much in common. Pink Siifu, raised all around and currently based in Baltimore, has a jagged, expressionistic, punk-influenced approach. Fly Anakin, meanwhile, is the leader of the Richmond, Virginia crew mutant academy, and he’s more of an understated classicist. But on the FlySiifu’s album, the two of them had an elegant, understated chemistry. They sounded great together, so they’re doing it again.

Next month, Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin will follow the FlySiifu’s album with a new EP called $mokebreak. This time around, they’re working with a bunch of new collaborators. The EP will have contributions from rappers like Mavi, YungMorpheus, Koncept Jack$on, and Zeelooperz, and it’ll also have production from Chuck Strangers, Ohbliv, and Graymatter, among others.

For the single “Blame,” the only advance track that’s coming out before the EP, Siifu and Anakin both sound excellently zoned-out over a warped, pretty, hazy beat from Black Noi$e, a producer who’s worked with people like Earl Sweatshirt and Danny Brown. Check it out below.

The $mokebreak EP is out 3/29 on Lex Records.