Floatie – “Castleman”

Chicago math-rockers Floatie are back with another single, “Castleman,” ahead of their forthcoming album Voyage Out arriving this Friday. Inspired by the classic novel The Count Of Monte Cristo, the song’s lyrics are quite life-or-death (“I sailed away from/ High wind and rough tide/ Or some combination”) but are sung casually against warm guitars. Previous singles “Shiny” and “Catch A Good Worm” are equally as contained, vibrating with soft sounds as they espouse big, intense ideas and reckon with “personal choice and acceptance over an ever shifting landscape of knotted progressions,” as the press release states.

Frontperson Sam Bern says it was “an interesting challenge trying to fit a 1200 page novel into a three minute song,” and they hope it will encourage people to read the book. Floatie would be good music to read to in general, thousand-page-classic-novel-by-Alexandre-Dumas or not. The sound is as breezy as it is hypnotic. Produced by Seth Engel (who’s behind the project Options), the songs all emanate a serene energy and reach their transcendental potential. They aren’t too long either; they have the drifting-off tendency of American Football, but they usually clock in at less than three minutes.

Listen to “Castleman” below.

Voyage Out arrives 3/26 via Exploding In Sound.