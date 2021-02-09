Floatie – “Catch A Good Worm”

The Chicago indie rock band Floatie have a tangled, off-kilter sound. The band draws on the sort of homespun DIY rock that lives on Bandcamp these days, but they also have a bit of herky-jerk ’90s and ’00s math-rock in their sound. The members of Floatie have been playing together for a long time, but they only cohered into a band in 2018. Next month, Floatie will release their debut album Voyage Out, and they’ve just shared its lead single.

Floatie recorded Voyage Out with producer Seth Engel, who’s worked with bands like Pinegrove, Ratboys, and C.H.E.W. Their lead single “Catch A Good Worm” combines loose, pensive melodies with disorienting stop-start riffage. It’s a strange but precise piece of music, and you can hear it below.

In a press release, Floatie leader Sam Bern says this about “Catch A Good Worm”:

Two options could never represent the complexity of human expression. I think a lot of people could benefit from not having predetermined expectations of themselves in place upon arrival. Sometimes the pressures of challenging these patterns make me think this is how I was born so that is who I’m meant to be. When the reality is I can work towards being whoever I want.

Voyage Out is out 3/26 on Exploding In Sound.