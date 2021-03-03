Floatie – “Shiny”

Last month, the Chicago rock band Floatie announced their debut album, Voyage Out, with lead single “Catch A Good Worm.” Today, they’re sharing a new track called “Shiny,” which is nervy but gliding and which the band says is about “finding the drive to make choices that will give you self-assurance and help you to feel worthy of others’ companionship [and] forcing your own luck by committing to your decisions.” “I will try/ Even if my brain says so,” Sam Bern sings on it and in what must be a Dune reference: “I’ll take all the spice in front of me/ I’ll go to another show.” Check it out below.

Voyage Out is out 3/26 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

