Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “My Blue Suit”

Back in 2005, Matt Sweeney and Will Oldham (under his Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy moniker) released a collaborative album called Superwolf. Next month, they’re following it up with another album together, Superwolves. That’s the album art up above, created by Harmony Korine.

We’ve heard “Hall Of Death” and “Make Worry For Me” so far, and now the pair has shared another one, “My Blue Suit,” a folky ramble that comes with a music video created by Geoff McFetridge.

Sweeney and Oldham have also announced a series of shows scheduled to take place in June in California. Check out those dates and the song below.

TOUR DATES:

06/07 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

06/08 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

06/10 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

06/13 Malibu, CA @ Dry Gulch Ranch

Superwolves is out digitally 4/30 and physically 6/18 via Drag City.