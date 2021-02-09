Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “Hall Of Death”

In recent months, Will Oldham has been very busy cranking out covers with Bill Callahan. But that’s not the only place the Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy moniker has been active. Oldham has also been dropping tracks with Matt Sweeney, including one of those Bill Callahan collabs, a Cat Stevens cover, and a new original called “Make Worry For Me.” This wasn’t the first time Oldham and Sweeney had joined forces; back in 2005 they had released an album called Superwolf. Now they’re about to come out with a sequel. It is called, fittingly, Superwolves, and it’s out in April.

“The chemistry comes from lives, lived separately, in which music is crucial sustenance,” Oldham said of their partnership. “We listen with gratitude and awe, knowing that we belong in there. We construct our dream selves with the faith that these selves will have their chance at life. We know what we are capable of doing and just need each other’s support to bring the imagined languages to life.”

Sweeney added: “I love the challenge to write melodies for Will to sing. Struggle with that challenge too. Knowing that Will’s voice will elevate the melody makes me reach higher and dig deeper for the tune. Makes me want to match it with a guitar part that holds his voice like a chalice holds wine (or blood, or whatever is needed to live the best life). I also love singing harmonies and responses to this voice of his.​”

Along with the announcement, the duo has shared a new song called “Hall Of Death.” The song was co-written by Tuareg guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane and also features Mdou Moctar on lead guitar. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Make Worry For Me”

02 “Good To My Girls”

03 “God Is Waiting”

04 “Hall Of Death”

05 “Shorty’s Ark”

06 “I Am A Youth Inclined To Ramble”

07 “My Popsicle”

08 “Watch What Happens”

09 “Resist The Urge”

10 “There Must Be A Someone”

11 “My Blue Suit”

12 “My Body Is My Own”

13 “You Can Regret What You Have Done”

14 “Not Fooling”

Superwolves​ is out 4/30 digitally and 6/18 physically via Drag City. Pre-order it here.