Paul McCartney – “Find My Way (Beck Remix)”

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney announced McCartney III Imagined, a reimagined version of his recent solo album McCartney III featuring covers and remixes from big names like St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, and Anderson .Paak. The first track we heard from the project was Dominic Fike’s rendition of “The Kiss Of Venus.” And now we’re getting Beck’s groove-centric take on jaunty album highlight “Find My Way.”

In an interview with Apple Music, Beck explained the genesis of the remix:

He just sent me that particular tune, so I just went right into it. The way I work with remixes is I’ll take the vocal and then I’ll just start from scratch. I’ll just build a whole new song. And that particular song, I actually changed it from major to minor, so I had to do a little bit of altering, but I think it served the groove a bit. And also Paul did the album himself as well, playing on the instruments. So it’s sort of done in the spirit of the record that he made. I think that’s, that’s what is great about remixes is completely take liberties and take the song completely somewhere unexpected.

He also talked about the first time he met McCartney:

It was probably in the early 2000s, I think Nigel Godrich, who’s produced a few of my records, was doing a record with him. So I went to go hang out with them in the studio a few times and got to learn things they were working on that never came out. He’s a legend, and over the years we’ve hung out. We did a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thing. Been up to the house before, he’s the greatest.

Hear Beck’s remix and compare to the original below.

McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 on Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.