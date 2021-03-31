Dinosaur Jr. – “Garden”

New Music March 31, 2021 10:14 AM By Chris DeVille

As Sopranos actor and music obsessive Michael Imperioli tells the story, he was once so physically spent by My Bloody Valentine’s opening set that he had to leave the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia before Dinosaur Jr. played. That’s understandable, but people, don’t pull an Imperioli here. Don’t let the fact that MBV dropped some big news this morning distract you from the latest Dinosaur single.

J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph are back next month with Sweep It Into Space, an album co-produced by Kurt Vile. They’ve already shared lead single “I Ran Away” and become one of the first bands to announce ambitious fall tour dates on the assumption that the pandemic will be under control by then. And today they’re releasing the Barlow-led “Garden” along with a no-frills music video by Barlow and his wife Adelle. In the video, a masked-up Dinosaur Jr. performs outdoors in snowy Western Massachusetts; the footage is accented with illustrations by John Moloney and animation by Chloe Hemingway.

Barlow shared this statement:

Everyone seemed to want a disruption in the order of American life, it seemed necessary. Then it happened. It began as a bitter lamentation but as I was finishing the lyrics, singing over the instrumental version of the song while driving to J’s through the miles of farmland that separate his studio in Amherst and my home in Greenfield (Massachusetts), I saw a sign on a shed: Back to the Garden. I was looking for a resolution, where do we go when faced with such dramatic confusion? Back to basics, back home, back to the garden. Luckily I was able to complete the vocals and instrumentation for the song just before the quarantine.

There wasn’t a video planned for the song but since my wife Adelle and I had started making holiday “specials” for my YouTube channel this past December, we thought we could knock one out for Garden. I wanted to capture the two of us holding hands on a levy overlooking a scenic bend in the Connecticut River (very close to where the first Dinosaur video, Little Fury Things, was filmed!). Adelle thought we should incorporate the whimsical paintings of Dinosaur Jr’s tour manager John Moloney. He routinely dashes off caricatures of J, Murph and I when we travel. I told John about our ideas and he thought it would be easy to video the band playing the song. So, John and Adelle quickly captured the band playing the song on their iPhones on a cold February afternoon and I edited it all together in iMovie. Then we had Chloe, the real vid expert at Jagjaguwar, put the paintings by John and Adelle into the mix, and that’s it! Thanks for watching.

Watch below.

Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

Comments

