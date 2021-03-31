Doss – “Look”

Earlier this month, Doss made a grand return with “Puppy,” the producer’s first new single in 7 years — it landed on our best songs of the week list — and today she’s announcing a new EP called 4 New Hit Songs, the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled EP.

Doss is also sharing a new track from it, “Look,” which has a rubber-band beat and a hypnotic repeating vocal: “You see me on my own/ You know that i’m on my own/ I’m not looking at my phone/ Myself on my own.” It sort of reminds me of a smoother, breathier take of SOPHIE’s “VYZEE.”

“I was thinking about the spaces the song would be played in,” Doss said in a statement. “Dancing in slow motion, lights flickering, getting lost in the sound. Whatever happened before is a blur and whatever will happen after isn’t clear yet.”

Check it out below.

The 4 New Hit Songs EP is out 5/7 via LuckyMe.