Doss – “Look”

New Music March 31, 2021 12:39 PM By James Rettig

Doss – “Look”

New Music March 31, 2021 12:39 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, Doss made a grand return with “Puppy,” the producer’s first new single in 7 years — it landed on our best songs of the week list — and today she’s announcing a new EP called 4 New Hit Songs, the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled EP.

Doss is also sharing a new track from it, “Look,” which has a rubber-band beat and a hypnotic repeating vocal: “You see me on my own/ You know that i’m on my own/ I’m not looking at my phone/ Myself on my own.” It sort of reminds me of a smoother, breathier take of SOPHIE’s “VYZEE.”

“I was thinking about the spaces the song would be played in,” Doss said in a statement. “Dancing in slow motion, lights flickering, getting lost in the sound. Whatever happened before is a blur and whatever will happen after isn’t clear yet.”

Check it out below.

The 4 New Hit Songs EP is out 5/7 via LuckyMe.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    1 day ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    2 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    22 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest