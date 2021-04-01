Lady Dan – “Misandrist To Most”

New Music April 1, 2021 4:51 PM By Peter Helman

Lady Dan, the project of Austin singer-songwriter Tyler Dozier, is releasing her debut album I Am The Prophet in a few weeks. Today, following the record’s title track and “No Home,” she’s sharing the new single “Misandrist To Most,” which she describes as a “feminist anthem for any person sick of waiting on the convenience of men. Simply put: That’s fine, I’ll do it myself.”

“This song was written on the principle of no longer waiting around for help; to put simply, help yourself,” Dozier explains. “I think in a patriarchal society women are taught that they need men’s help for certain things and I wanted to send a very clear message that that just isn’t true. You can be your own everything.

“So for this video, we decided to portray that in a very fun and lighthearted way!” she adds. “We left a lot of bloopers and goofy takes just for our own good laughter. I hope this track and video inspires women to look at solving problems as empowering and fun.” Watch and listen below.

I Am The Prophet is out 4/23 via Earth Libraries. Pre-order it here.

