St. Vincent – “The Melting Of The Sun”

New Music April 1, 2021 7:17 PM By James Rettig

St. Vincent – “The Melting Of The Sun”

New Music April 1, 2021 7:17 PM By James Rettig

Ahead of her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, St. Vincent has released the second single from her upcoming new album Daddy’s Home, following up “Pay Your Way In Pain” from last month.

Her new one’s called “The Melting Of The Sun” and it’s a gauzy and kaleidoscopic track that certainly makes all those ’70s vibes Annie Clark was talking about make sense. It also features shoutouts to musicians and celebrities that Clark looks up to, including Nina Simone and Marilyn Monroe. “Girl the world’s spinning round/ Spinning down and out of time/ Girl you can’t give in now/ When you’re down down and out,” Clark sings on the song.

Listen to it below.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Ryley Walker Course In Fable

    2 days ago

    Nike Sues Designer Behind Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes”

    3 days ago

    Prominent Songwriters Sign Letter Calling For Artists To Stop Demanding Credit For Songs They Didn’t Write

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest