St. Vincent – “The Melting Of The Sun”

Ahead of her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, St. Vincent has released the second single from her upcoming new album Daddy’s Home, following up “Pay Your Way In Pain” from last month.

Her new one’s called “The Melting Of The Sun” and it’s a gauzy and kaleidoscopic track that certainly makes all those ’70s vibes Annie Clark was talking about make sense. It also features shoutouts to musicians and celebrities that Clark looks up to, including Nina Simone and Marilyn Monroe. “Girl the world’s spinning round/ Spinning down and out of time/ Girl you can’t give in now/ When you’re down down and out,” Clark sings on the song.

Listen to it below.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.