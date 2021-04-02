Brockhampton – “Count On Me” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGoneSoFlexy)

Just last week, Brockhampton released “Buzzcut,” a new track featuring Danny Brown that landed on our list of the best songs of the week. It was the first single to their upcoming new album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which will be out next week. Today, they’ve shared a second single from the album, “Count On Me,” which finds the rap boy band teaming up with A$AP Rocky and an artist called SoGoneSoFlexy.

In a tweet, group leader Kevin Abstract described the song as such: “Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album.” He also said that Brockhampton will be releasing two albums this year and that these will be also their last.

Listen to “Count On Me” below.

New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw. — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out 4/9.