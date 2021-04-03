DMX In Grave Condition Following Overdose, Heart Attack

News April 3, 2021 11:57 AM By Peter Helman

DMX is in grave condition after reportedly suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. The rapper was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York last night and is currently in the critical care unit. Sources tell TMZ that he is in a “vegetative state” with “some brain activity” and the prognosis isn’t good.

DMX has struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his career. He last checked himself into rehab in 2019, fearing a relapse after serving a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion. He performed a Verzuz battle against Snoop Dogg last year and has reportedly been working on a new album featuring Bono, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and Usher.

