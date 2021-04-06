Sorry made one of our favorite albums of last year with 925 and a few weeks ago they put out a pair of new tracks, “Separate” and “Cigarette Packet,” and the latter made it onto our best songs of the week list.

Those songs were just a precursor to a slightly bigger project: a new EP called Twixtustwain that’s out now. There’s three more songs on it, all recorded over the past year in lockdown. They’re all claustrophobic and messy scrawls, similar to the two great Home Demo/ns mixtapes that Sorry put out in 2017/18 that led us to name them a Band To Watch in 2018 in the first place. (Coincidentally, both of those mixtapes are now on streaming services for the first time and are well worth a listen if you haven’t already.)

“The Twixtustwain songs, shapes and forms are more odd and misshaped to fit around the mantra type lyrical lines,” the band said in a statement. “They are smaller ideas that we wanted to explore and put out between albums to follow from the Home Demo/ns mixtapes.”

Check out the new Twixtustwain EP below.

Twixtustwain EP is out now via Domino.