Japanese Breakfast – “Posing In Bondage”

Last month, Japanese Breakfast announced their third album, Jubilee, with “Be Sweet,” which landed on our best songs of the week list and which Michelle Zauner then performed on Fallon. Today, she’s sharing Jubilee‘s second single, “Posing In Bondage,” a song that was originally released a few years ago as part of a 4-track singles series but which has been reworked for the album.

It comes with a self-directed music video that was shot at Los Angeles’ Super A Foods grocery store, which you might recognize from the parking lot scene in A Star Is Born or when Britney Spears and co. get snacks in Crossroads. Zauner shoots the store late at night, floating through the aisles with blood on her face as she’s eventually fed ramen by a cashier played by Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad.

“‘Posing In Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so,” Zauner said in a statement. “No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery store at 1AM. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/18 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/25 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/27 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/28 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/04 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/08 Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/09 Lawrence, KS @ Granada

10/10 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar

Jubilee is out 6/4 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here. And Zauner’s memoir Crying In H Mart hits shelves on 4/20.