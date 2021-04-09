New DMX Song Featuring Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe, & Ian Paice Released

UPDATE: DMX’s family has confirmed his death at age 50.

DMX has been clinging to life for the past week, ever since an apparent drug overdose that triggered a heart attack. Last night rumors of his death began to proliferate online, but in a video posted to Instagram, his manager, Steve Rifkind, clarified that the rapper remains on life support:

Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So the only thing I ask is just please, stop with the rumors. He is still alive, and he is on life support.

Meanwhile, a new DMX song has emerged. He’d been talking about a new album with some intriguing guest features (Bono?) in the months leading up to his overdose. Whether “X Moves” is part of that project is unclear. The song matches Earl Simmons with a live band featuring some absolute titans: Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, Yes guitarist Steve Howe, and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice. Hear the song below.

