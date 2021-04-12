Gojira – “Into The Storm”

In a few weeks, the much-loved French metal band Gojira will fully unleash their new album Fortitude, their first in five years. I have heard Fortitude, and it rules, but you could’ve probably figured that out yourself on the strength of the early singles “Another World,” “Born For One Thing,” and “Amazonia.” Today, the band has dropped one more track, and it’s another indication that you should be excited for this new LP.

Gojira have a rep for being one of the proggier and more cerebral metal bands on the landscape, but you don’t get too much of that from any of these singles. Instead, Fortitude finds Gojira in a more direct neck-snap zone. “Into The Storm,” the new single, follows that tendency. The track switches time signatures a few times, and there’s some mystic black metal energy to the intro, but most of the track is Gojira launching into an absolutely furious groove, bearing down on some tremendous riffage.

Gojira remind me of an era when extreme metal bands could comfortably play arenas across America. “Into The Storm” is a heavy, punishing song, but with its hooks and its production, it’s clearly built for a huge audience. Hearing this band operating at their peak is a life-affirming thing. Check it out below.

Fortitude is out 4/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.