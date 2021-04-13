Teenage Fanclub – “In Our Dreams”

Way back in November, Teenage Fanclub announced a new album called Endless Arcade. We’ve heard several songs from it along the way, including “Home,” “I’m More Inclined,” and “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me.” (The 2019 single “Everything Is Falling Apart” is also on Endless Arcade.) The album finally arrives at the end of this month, and before then the group’s back with one more preview.

Teenage Fanclub’s latest is called “In Our Dreams.” “To rephrase an aphorism most famously used by John Lennon, existence is what happens while the human race is busy making other plans,” Raymond McGinley said in a statement. “This song is kinda about that, but like all our songs, we write them intuitively and only think about what to say about them afterwards.”

Musically, “In Our Dreams” slots right in alongside its predecessors — a breezy yet winsome composition, with Teenage Fanclub offering a bit of a wiser, weathered take on life. Check it out below.

Endless Arcade is out 4/30 on Merge. Pre-order it here.