Dawn Richard – “Mornin | Streetlights”

A couple months ago, Dawn Richard announced her new album Second Line, her first for her new home at Merge Records. So far she’s shared a couple songs from it, “Bussifame” and “Jacuzzi.” Today, she’s back with another one.

Richards’ latest is called “Morning | Streetlights,” a two-part centerpiece from the album. Here’s what she had to say about it:

“Mornin” starts out with my mother speaking about her love life, the fact that she’s only known one love, my father. The traditional use of live instruments and the melodic vocal production on the song signify the wholesome love that my parents have had over a lifetime. “Mornin | Streetlights” shows the parallel of my love life with music. Structure and rules don’t exist in this type of love, so it was important for me to not only approach this song with a nontraditional structure and length, but also push the design of a what love song should sound like. ‘Mornin’ embodies tradition and soul, and ‘Streetlights’ represents the future. I felt like the songs couldn’t be separate and needed to be together, so I created it as one song; the past and future can exist together within one record.

Check it out below.

Second Line is out 4/30 via Merge. Pre-order it here.