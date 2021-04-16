DMX – “Been To War” (Feat. Swizz Beatz & French Montana)

Swizz Beatz was just 19 when he produced “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” perhaps the definitive DMX banger. For years, Swizz worked with X, both during X’s monstrously dominant five-year run and in the years after, when X was clearly struggling. On the new track “Been To War,” Swizz once again plays producer and hypeman for DMX, turning in a honking, pounding beat and urging X on to bloodthirsty catharsis. X responds: “I done been to jail, I done did numbers/ I donе been to hell, I done been under.”

The track isn’t for DMX’s album; it’s for the soundtrack of Godfather Of Harlem, the Forrest Whitaker Epix series. It also features French Montana, whose sleepy verse mostly underlines how much energy DMX still brought to his music at the very end. On “Been To War,” X sounds hoarse and chaotic, but he still has a whole lot of the magnetism that first made him a sensation. Listen below.

A public memorial for DMX will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on 4/24.