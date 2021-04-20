Hiss Golden Messenger – “Hardlytown”

Hiss Golden Messenger – “Hardlytown”

New Music April 20, 2021 4:19 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Hiss Golden Messenger, the project of Durham’s M.C. Taylor, has released another single from this forthcoming album Quietly Blowing It, which arrives this summer. “Hardlytown,” a country ballad with a Bob Dylan influence, also comes with a music video by Saleem Reshamwala aka KidEthnic.

Taylor said of the track:

The times that we’re living through have made me think, in so many different ways large and small, about our obligations to one another. How much to give away? How much to keep for ourselves? How much is too much, and how much is not enough? Maybe the conversation that the mother and son have throughout ‘Hardlytown’ was my attempt to reckon with the tension that exists between selflessness and selfishness. We all know some version of this conversation. We’re currently in the middle of it as a country and as a species. I have two children, and I’m trying to teach them about what it means to be, and the ways we all stand to benefit from being, good neighbors. It’s sort of a simple lesson in theory, but more complicated in practice. But then, I guess all good things are.

“Hardlytown” follows the release of last month’s “If It Comes In The Morning” and January’s “Sanctuary.” Listen to it below.

Quietly Blowing It is out 6/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.

