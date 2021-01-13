Hiss Golden Messenger – “Sanctuary”

New Music January 13, 2021 10:48 AM By Chris DeVille

M.C. Taylor has blessed us with a beautiful new Hiss Golden Messenger song. “Sanctuary,” out today, is a graceful Southern-rock rambler about the struggle to find peace and protection and do right by your fellow man. It arrives with a video by Saleem Reshamwala aka KidEthnic. Here’s a statement from Taylor:

Over the past year, I’ve been thinking a lot about how we care for ourselves and each other, and how hard it is to live truthfully in a world that is so tangled. “We sell the world to buy fire, our way lighted by burning men,” says the poet Wendell Berry. The song “Sanctuary” is one small piece of my own personal reckoning with what it feels like to search for some kind of shelter in the storm. Fare thee well, John Prine, AKA Handsome Johnny, a speaker of truth if ever there was one.

Watch the “Sanctuary” video below.

