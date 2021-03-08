Hiss Golden Messenger – “If It Comes In The Morning”

A couple months back, Hiss Golden Messenger released “Sanctuary,” his first new track since 2019’s Terms Of Surrender, which is up for Best Americana Album at the 2021 Grammys next week. Today, M.C. Taylor is back with news of a new full-length called Quietly Blowing It, which will be out in June. He’s sharing a new song from it, “If It Comes In The Morning,” which he expanded on in a press release:

‘If It Comes in the Morning’ was a song that was written in the spring and early summer of 2020. The country was on fire, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘What comes next?’Initially, I didn’t know how much hope to include in the song—I wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful myself in that moment—but I felt that it was important to remember that whatever happened, most of us were going to be fortunate enough to be given another day in which to enact what I feel are the most important and fundamental parts of being alive: joy, love, peace, the willingness to keep moving forward whether the cards fall in our favor or not. And in remembering, at least, that these feelings exist, I suppose it became a song of hope. The Staple Singers and Curtis Mayfield were very good at writing these kinds of songs, and I suppose I was looking to their music as inspiration for ‘If It Comes in the Morning.’ When I got stumped on a verse, I called my friend Anaïs Mitchell, and she got me straightened out. I’m very thankful for her help.

Listen below.

Quietly Blowing It is out 6/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.