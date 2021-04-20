Flying Lotus – “Black Gold” (Feat. Thundercat) & “Between Memories” (Feat. Niki Randa)

Flying Lotus – “Black Gold” (Feat. Thundercat) & “Between Memories” (Feat. Niki Randa)

Back in 2018, Netflix announced a new show anime show called Yasuke, created by LeSean Thomas (of The Boondocks, Legend Of Korra, and other projects), and inspired by the real-life story of an African samurai in 16th century Japan. From the start, we knew LaKeith Stanfield would voice Yasuke and that Flying Lotus would score the series. Earlier this month we got to see a trailer, and now — with Yasuke‘s premiere slated for next week — we get to hear some music.

FlyLo also consulted on the story as an executive producer. “[LeSean] and I talked about being outsiders in anime,” he said in a press release. “I was like, ‘Why aren’t more Black kids trying to do this? Why is it so out of the ordinary?’ He was saying that it’s because they don’t have examples.”

The songs FlyLo has shared today are the opening and closing credits of Yasuke. One of them is called “Black Gold” and features FlyLo’s frequent collaborator Thundercat. The other is called “Between Memories” and features Niki Randa. Check them out below.

