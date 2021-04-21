Weezer – “I Need Some Of That”

Weezer started the rollout for their hard rock-inspired new album Van Weezer way back in 2019. It was originally supposed to be released around this time last year, in preparation for their since-postponed Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. But Van Weezer was delayed due to the pandemic and earlier this year Weezer put out a new orchestral-based album called OK Human instead.

But Van Weezer was always in the cards and it’s being released in a couple weeks on 5/7. Today, Weezer are sharing a new single from it, “I Need Some Of That,” which joins the previously released singles “The End Of The Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning Of The End.”

Listen to “I Need Some Of That” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hero”

02 “All The Good Ones”

03 “The End Of The Game”

04 “I Need Some Of That”

05 “Beginning Of The End”

06 “Blue Dream”

07 “1 More Hit”

08 “Sheila Can Do It”

09 “She Needs Me”

10 “Precious Metal Girl”

Van Weezer is out 5/7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.