January 29, 2021

By James Rettig

Weezer have released a new album called OK Human. They announced it a little over a week ago, even though they already had plans for a new album this year called Van Weezer — that’s still scheduled to come out in May. OK Human was recorded last summer (with masks) during the COVID-19 crisis and it was made by, you guessed it, humans, using only analog technologies, which also included a 38-piece orchestra.

OK Human was made at a time when humans-playing-instruments was a thing of the past,” the band wrote in a statement about the album. “All we could do is look back on ancient times when humans really mattered and when the dark tech-takeover fantasy didn’t exist.” The band didn’t use click tracks or loops or electric guitars.

They shared “All My Favorite Songs” last week and today the whole album is out in full. You can stream it below.

OK Human is out now on Atlantic.

