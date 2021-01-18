Ever since their “Africa”-related resurgence in the late 2010s, Weezer have been teasing a pair of new albums. We first learned about OK Human, which Rivers Cuomo teased as a piano-based project recorded without a click track, featuring string parts recorded at Abbey Road. They later announced the hard-rock-oriented Van Weezer, which has since spawned three singles: “The End Of The Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning Of The End.” Van Weezer was also the first of the pair to get a release date. But it turns out OK Human is coming first — as in, next week.

After an online teaser campaign today that had Weezer fans completing captchas and scrambling to convert binary code into text, the band has come right out and said it: OK Human is dropping Jan. 29, preceded by opening track and lead single “All My Favorite Songs” this Thursday. Notably, last week the band shared a playlist called “All My Favorite Songs” featuring tracks by Neil Young, REO Speedwagon, Johnny Cash, Toni Braxton, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Céline Dion, and Sinéad O’Connor.

The group also confirms that Van Weezer is still coming out on May 7. So: two Weezer albums in just over three months, and neither of them is a covers LP. Check out the OK Human tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All My Favorite Songs”

02 “Aloo Gobi”

03 “Grapes Of Wrath”

04 “Numbers”

05 “Playing My Piano”

06 “Mirror Image”

07 “Screens”

08 “Bird With A Broken Wing”

09 “Dead Roses”

10 “Everything Happens For A Reason”

11 “Here Comes The Rain”

12 “La Brea Tar Pits”

OK Human is out 1/29 on Atlantic. Pre-order goes live this Thursday, 1/21 at midnight.