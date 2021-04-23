The Chemical Brothers – “The Darkness That You Fear”

New Music April 23, 2021

The Chemical Brothers released their most recent album, No Geography, back in 2019, right around the same time that their essential 1999 album Surrender turned 20. Typically in their later career, the English electronic duo have taken some time off in between albums, but it looks like they’re already back to work. Today, they’ve shared an expansive new single called “The Darkness You Fear,” a shimmering dance track with overlapping vocals and a funky backbeat. Check it out below.

