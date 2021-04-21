Deb Never – “Sorry”

Between “Swimming” and “Stone Cold” and “Someone Else,” I have yet to hear a Deb Never single I don’t like. That streak continues today with the release of “Sorry.” Never gives a smooth yet animated vocal performance, working her way from into it (“You’re a full-speed freight train crashing through my walls/ I’m a passenger, I’m stuck on you”) to over it (“Fucked up, blacked out, drunk at another party/ Big shit, rockstar, but I think you’re boring”).

Musically, “Sorry” exists in that increasingly popular bedroom-pop realm between depressive indie rock and gleaming electronic pop. With producers Luke Wild and Michael Percy, Never has created a shapeshifting sing-along that might appeal to fans of Clairo, Soccer Mommy, and Olivia Rodrigo. (Laugh if you want, but that chorus is definitely built for Rodrigo-scale success.) Listen below.