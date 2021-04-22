Bachelor – “Sick Of Spiraling”

Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner have a new band together called Bachelor, and they’re releasing their debut album Doomin’ Sun at the end of next month. We’ve already heard a couple songs from it, “Anything At All” and “Stay In The Car.” And now they’re sharing “Sick Of Spiraling,” a country-tinged tune featuring Big Thief’s James Krivchenia on drums. As Bachelor explain:

“Sick of Spiraling” is one of the last songs we wrote and recorded together in Topanga. Both of us initially tried to play drums on the song but the groove wasn’t right so we enlisted help from James Krivchenia. He came over for a day and drummed on a few songs on the record, he really brought this song to life with his unique style. Ellen had the riff in her voice memos for a while, and had originally imagined it as a slow kinda melancholic song. Once we got together and listened back to the riff we heard it a whole new way as an upbeat driving song. After that Ellen wrote lyrics inspired by driving on tour and the rush and anxiety of being completely untethered and unprotected on the open road.

Listen to “Sick Of Spiraling” below.

Doomin’ Sun is out 5/28 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.