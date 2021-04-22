Juliana Hatfield – “Gorgon”

April 22, 2021 By Tom Breihan

In recent years, the ’90s-vintage alt-rock great Juliana Hatfield has released full-album salutes to Olivia Newton-John and the Police, and she’s also talked about making an R.E.M. tribute LP. But Hatfield is still making her own records, too, and those records continue to sound great. Next month, Hatfield will release the new album Blood, and we’ve already posted the first single “Mouthful Of Blood.” Today, Hatfield has followed that one with a new song called “Gorgon.”

“Gorgon” is a sharp, brisk power-pop song with a serious hook. Apparently inspired by the myth of Medusa, Hatfield puts down anyone who might come up with their own idealized narratives about her: “You must have interpreted it wrong/ ‘Cause I don’t sing love songs.” Hatfield played all the instruments on the song, which is especially impressive when you hear the tight keyboard/guitar interplay near the end of the song.

Talking about “Gorgon,” Hatfield says, “It was fun building it up from scratch and then letting it all hang loose in the long free-pop/jazz outro. Recording at home, there’s no one stopping me from indulging in every wacky musical whim that pops into my head.” Listen below.

Blood is out 5/14 on American Laundromat. Pre-order it here.

Comments

