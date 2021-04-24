MadGic (Madlib & Logic) – “Mars Only pt. 3″

New Music April 24, 2021 1:01 PM By Peter Helman

Logic’s retirement didn’t last long. After supposedly getting out of the game last year, the Maryland rapper and Pokémon card collector returned earlier this month with the new single “Tired In Malibu.” And now he’s teamed up with the great hip-hop producer Madlib to form a new duo called MadGic. “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalogue tragic/ Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound/ Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town,” Logic raps on their new track “Mars Only pt. 3”; listen below.

