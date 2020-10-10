Logic supposedly retired from the rap game after releasing his new album No Pressure, which means he has more time to focus on his real passion:

Pokémon cards. And the former rapper just spent some of that time — and a lot of money — to purchase an extremely rare Pokémon card.

TMZ reports that Logic dropped a cool $226,000 on a first edition Charizard with no shadow. That’s a new record for Nintendo Collectibles — although Logan Paul apparently also paid $216K for a base set booster box of Pokémon cards. Time to go dig up your old Pokémon cards!