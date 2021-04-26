Glenn Close Did “Da Butt” At The Oscars, And It Was Weird

Glenn Close Did “Da Butt” At The Oscars, And It Was Weird

Last night’s Academy Awards made for a long, weird, self-important trudge of a show. Producers, including Steven Soderbergh, did their best to mess around with the show’s format, but they made some strange pacing decisions, like having past winners gush about this year’s acting nominees, rather than showing clips of them acting. The show ended with a deflating win for Anthony Hopkins, who defeated the late Chadwick Boseman in the Best Actor category. There were no musical performances on the show — they were all on the pre-show — and there were precious few comedy bits. There was, however, Glenn Close doing “Da Butt.”

Near the end of the show, DJ/musical director ?uestlove, who played snippets of soundtrack songs all evening, and actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery played a game of Oscar trivia with some of the guests. Earlier in the evening, Glenn Close had lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Youn Yuh-jung. In the process, Close, who has been nominated for eight Oscars and who has never won, tied Peter O’Toole for the most acting nominations ever without a win. She was still down to commit to an extremely silly comic bit about EU’s “Da Butt,” the go-go song that Spike Lee used in 1988’s School Daze.

In this bit, Glenn Close knew everything about EU’s “Da Butt,” she shouted out DC go-go icons and “the whole DMV,” and then she got up to demonstrate the dance. Howery called it “dope and uncomfortable at the same time,” which about sums it up. You can watch the entire segment below; the Glenn Close stuff starts at the 3:54 mark.

Last night was also the first night that anyone yelled the name “Joey Bada$$” while accepting an Oscar.

