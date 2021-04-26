Mannequin Pussy – “Perfect”

Some songs just go there. For instance, there was the unabashed Illuminati Hotties track “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” from last week, on which Sarah Tudzin sang, “Love me/ Fight me/ Choke me/ Bite me,” and… much more. This new Mannequin Pussy track “Perfect” is as provocative: “Tell me I’m beauty/ Tell me I’m fit/ Spit in my face/ Laugh at my tits.” It’s about time we all lose our shit.

Beyond the lyrics, “Perfect” is also just some serious, unrelenting hardcore, alongside a music video with drag directed by vocalist-guitarist Missy. It doesn’t get much better than this. It’s from the band’s forthcoming EP of the same title, following the release of “Control,” which was a lot more vulnerable and contained.

Missy said of the track:

Last year, I found myself spending more time on my phone than I ever had in my life. Physically separate from other people, I spent hours of time watching other humans perform on my rectangle. I realized that through years of social media training, many of us have grown this deep desire to manicure our lives to look as perfect, as aspirational as possible. We want to put ourselves out there, share our lives, our stories, our day to day – and these images and videos all shout the same thing: “Please look at me, please tell me I’m so perfect.” It’s simultaneously a declaration of our confidence but edged with the desperation that seeks validation from others.

Watch the video for “Perfect” below.

Perfect is out 5/21 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.